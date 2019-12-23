These Are The Least-Wanted Christmas Gifts
Presents under Christmas tree, surface level
Americans will spend an estimated $15.2 billion on unwanted Christmas presents this year. In fact, with 61% of those surveyed admitting to getting at least one unwanted gift over the holidays, the odds of wasting money on an unwanted present are high. Of those surveyed, 43% said that clothing and accessories were gifts they least like to receive, followed by hard liqour (25%) flowers & plants (23%), household items (20%) and cosmetics and fragrances (12%). Friends remain the biggest culprits when it comes to giving unwanted gifts. Approximately 23% of American adults state that their friends typically give them the worst presents. Coming in second place are mother and fathers-in-law, at about 14%. When it comes to who’s getting those unwanted gifts, the sexes aren’t exactly split evenly this year: 54% of women say they receive at least one unwanted gift during the holidays while just 46% of men do.