This 6th Grader Is More Than A Hero
Davyon Johnson was named as an honorary member of the Muskogee Police and Sheriff’s departments for being a hero. This 11-year-old sixth-grader did more in one day than many can say they have done in a lifetime. Davyon Johnson performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate on December 9th then, later on, that day helped a woman from her burning home. The Oklahoma native said he hope to be an EMT one day.