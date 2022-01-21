This 6th Grader Is More Than A Hero

      Breaking News
Jan 21, 2022 @ 5:00am
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

Davyon Johnson was named as an honorary member of the Muskogee Police and Sheriff’s departments for being a hero.  This 11-year-old sixth-grader did more in one day than many can say they have done in a lifetime.  Davyon Johnson performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate on December 9th then, later on, that day helped a woman from her burning home.  The Oklahoma native said he hope to be an EMT one day.

 

