This Apple product-placement rule will CHANGE the way you watch movies FOREVER
Like… is this gonna ruin ALL your favorite films?! Probably! Knives Out director Rian Johnson claims that Apple LOVES when films use iPhones in their scenes… but ONLY allows it if it’s in a hero’s hands, NOT a villain. Wait… what?! Yes. Apple won’t allow “bad guys” to have iPhones, only good guys. So now we are subconsciously thinking Apple means good and other brands mean evil. Like… GENIUS advertising! And a little offensive? Even though I have an iPhone. lol
Another person noticed this a long time ago on 24 where every good guy had a Mac and bad guys did not. Crazy. Crazy smart!