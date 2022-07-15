      Weather Alert

This Famous Actor wants to play Batman

Jul 15, 2022 @ 9:10am

In a recent interview with Extra, Keanu Reeves dropped the news that he recently voiced Batman in the animated kids’ film DC League of Super Pets, which also starred Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.  The Matrix star also commented and said that he has dreamed of playing an older version of Batman.  Keanu continued saying  “I love Batman, as a character,” “I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice, to play Batman was awesome.

