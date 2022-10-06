This Gender Reveal Went TOO Far
October 6, 2022 6:51AM CDT
Getty Images
It is no secret that gender reveals have gone too far, but this one may bring charges against the parents. According to Brazilian news website Midiajur, the couple opted to reveal the gender of their baby by dying a waterfall blue, posting a video of the event on Instagram. Do you think what they did is illegal?
Um casal de Tangará da Serra (MT) decidiu tingir de azul uma cachoeira para anunciar que o filho que estão esperando é menino. Os vídeos publicados no Instagram foram apagados depois da repercussão negativa. pic.twitter.com/Kw4wRmg0Se
— Lázaro Thor (@lazarothor1) September 26, 2022
More about: