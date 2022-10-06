106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

This Gender Reveal Went TOO Far

October 6, 2022 6:51AM CDT
Getty Images

It is no secret that gender reveals have gone too far, but this one may bring charges against the parents.  According to Brazilian news website Midiajur, the couple opted to reveal the gender of their baby by dying a waterfall blue, posting a video of the event on Instagram.  Do you think what they did is illegal?

