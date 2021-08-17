This Guy Ate Big Macs Daily for 50 Years
Donald Gorske has set the record for Most McDonald’s Big Macs Eaten!
67-year-old Gorske says that he has been eating at least two Big Macs daily for about 50 years!
The now-retired prison guard has said that he has kept track of every single Big Mac he’s consumed since 1972.
His grand total? 32,346 Big Macs in 49 years.
Gorske told Guinness World Records, “When I like something, I stick with it all the time.”