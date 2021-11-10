THIS is the most disliked Thanksgiving Food. What’s Yours?
The stats are in for this years “most popular” and “least popular” holiday food.
Thanksgiving is a holiday that generally splits opinions on food, but most agree: cranberry sauce sucks.
Nearly 30% say they dislike cranberry sauce, making it the most disliked Thanksgiving food.
Turkey was the second most disliked food (should have been first).
Green bean casserole grabbed third place.
Also, surprisingly, 20.77% or more than 53 million people stated they dislike pumpkin pie.