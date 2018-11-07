This is the most legendary moment in QVC History

(Willy J) If you’re like most TV consumers, then you probably flip right through the QVC channel, which means you probably don’t know what the QVC channel even is. Basically, it’s a channel that tries to sell you stuff. Simple as that. But while we were talking about the QVC channel on the air this morning, it reminded me of my favorite QVC moment ever. I don’t even watch the QVC channel, in fact, I don’t even know what QVC stands for, but I found this piece of content on Twitter one day, and I still find it hilarious and as a monumental moment on the QVC channel. Watch this once, and you won’t be able to stop.