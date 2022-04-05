‘This Is Us’ Cast Talks About Season Finale
After seven years of anticipation, the cast of “This Is Us” has finally learned how the Pearsons’ story will end.
Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas gathered with creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman at the Dolby Theatre Saturday night for the show’s PaleyFest panel. Later in the evening, Fogelman confirmed that the final scene is exactly what he envisioned since he created the show eight years ago.
He also mentioned that Moore had a shocking response after reading the penultimate episode. “The second to last script– I sent (it) out to the cast and it made Mandy throw up,” he said, as the rest of the cast laughed.