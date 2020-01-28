This SportsCenter “Girl Dad” tribute to Kobe Bryant has gone viral
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black and white) Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
If only ALL online viral sensations could be this touching and beautiful… Elle Duncan did an amazing job of showing vulnerability and comfort to so many viewers who are just reeling from the pain of losing someone they didn’t event know… but felt like they did. So thankful for my OWN “girl dad.”