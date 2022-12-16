This Star Was Not Supposed To Be In “The Holiday” Movie
December 16, 2022 6:34AM CST
Dustin Hoffman was at the right place, at the right time, to be in “The Holiday”. They didn’t do hair/makeup, wardrobe or lines; it was all him. We had NO idea!!
@todayshow #theholiday had a very special cameo from #dustinhoffman, and the scene actually came about by coincidence! #nancymeyers says Hoffman was eating at a restaurant next door, and since #jackblack‘s character was discussing #thegraduate, it only made sense to incorporate him into the movie. #holidaymovies #christmasmovies #mrsrobinson #todayshow #3rdhourtoday ♬ original sound – TODAY Show
