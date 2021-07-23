This TikTok Hack For Cutting Pizza While is GENIUS

Ready for a life-altering hack? A TikTok user showed how to cut a pizza before it’s cooked so you don’t have to do it after it comes out piping hot from the oven.
The quick video shows a pizza still wrapped in plastic being broken in half by pushing the frozen pizza against the kitchen counter.
This amazing hack will have your pizza cut event before it comes out of the oven saving you from scorching your fingers.
