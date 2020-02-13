This Woman Says A Man Assaulted Her By Punching Her Headrest
A woman flying American Airlines called out the carrier and its employees for ‘failing to act’ when a man who sat behind her during a recent flight allegedly kept punching the top of her seat, an attack she’s since described as an “ASSAULT.”
Ever since the video footage of the incident went viral on Twitter, people on social media argued that the woman was in the wrong for inconsiderately reclining back and invading the male passenger’s personal space… some say it’s definitely a form of assault.