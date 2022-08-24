106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

This Woman's Incredible Talent

August 24, 2022 5:39AM CDT
We all have our own talents, but not everyone can say they can draw, especially well.  What about drawing with your hands and feet, AT THE SAME TIME!  Checkout this incredible video below!

@rajacenna I used both feet and hands to create 6 realistic portraits upside down (painting + drawing) 🤸‍♀️🎨 #drawing #art #rajacenna #ambidextrous #bellapoarch #billieeilish #harrypotter @bellapoarch @billieeilish ♬ Unstoppable – Sia

