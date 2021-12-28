Tiger King Locked In Legal Battle With Ace Ventura
Welcome to 2022, where Joe Exotic is battling with Ace Ventura.
The makers of Tiger King have been slapped with a lawsuit by a production company claiming Netflix used footage from the 1995 comedy Ace Ventura 2 without permission.
The two clips add up to just five seconds of screen time, but Morgan Creek Productions says that’s enough to claim damages.
It’s not the only Tiger King-related lawsuit Netflix has faced – Carole Baskin recently dropped a lawsuit that attempted to stop the release of November’s Tiger King season 2.