Tik Tok Encouraging People To Quit
‘The Great Resignation’ is under way and thanks to Tik Tok, it is becoming more popular. Users have been creating content known as “QuitToks,” with a notable increase in these videos appearing to come during the recent autumn and winter months. They feature people preparing for and handing in their resignation as it happens or recounting the story retroactively. The tags #quitmyjob has 194.7 million views & #iquitmyjob has 41 million views. Do you think people are risking their livelihood just for Tik Tok views? Read more HERE.