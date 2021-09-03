Tik Toker Turns 3,000 Soda Can Tabs Into A Fabulous Dress
A Tik Toker recently showed off her hobby of turning her trash into fashion. Anna Molinari, who goes by the name of @annamolinstinct shared how she took soda can tabs and made them into a fashionable shift dress.
Other fashions Anna has created include a toothpick necklace and a plastic straw dress and a corset made out of a sailing line.
“I think it’s really important to be sustainable, especially for Gen Z. For the sake of the longevity of the world, we have to start turning toward sustainable goods and fashion,” said Anna.