Tiktoker Arrested After 100 Mph Car Chase, Said He Thought He Could Do Whatever He Wants
Tiktoker Damaury Mikula wanted to “do something fun” when he saw a police officer following behind him, so he raced through a light going 100 mph.
“Mr. Mikula advised his state of mind was that he is young, makes a lot of money, and has a fast car and he can do whatever he wants,” Trooper W. Kelly said.
The officer followed Mikula to his home where he arrested him after he answered the door. Mikula was taken to the police station where he was charged with fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property, reckless driving, and racing on a highway.
Mikula who has a healthy social media following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram makes anywhere from $400,000-$500,000 a year.