Tim Allen Confirms His Return As Buzz Lightyear

Tim Allen just revealed that he will be returning as Buzz Lightyear in the new Toy Story 5. Allen posted a picture of Buzz and said, “See ya soon, Woody, you are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!” There has been no news of a release date for Toy Story 5, but production for the new sequel will begin soon, and many fans are hoping to see the return of Tom Hanks as well. Which Toy Story movie made you cry? Which one out of all the movies is your favorite and why?

Toy Story 5 is officially in the works at @Disney. pic.twitter.com/mqyoAM2I2i — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2023