Tinder Is Officially For The DOGS
Tinder is launching a pop-up pub experience this weekend, called The Bark & Spark, to let you bring your dog with you to your first date. In London, Manchester, and Edinburgh, daters will be able to bring their four-legged friends along for the fun.
Apparently, Tinder members who feature their beloved dog in their profile photos get 5% more matches, so think of them as adorable wingmen/women. Would you feel more comfortable on a first date if your dog was there?