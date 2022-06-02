      Weather Alert

Tinder Is Officially For The DOGS

Jun 2, 2022 @ 6:29am
Tinder is launching a pop-up pub experience this weekend, called The Bark & Spark, to let you bring your dog with you to your first date.  In London, Manchester, and Edinburgh, daters will be able to bring their four-legged friends along for the fun.

Apparently, Tinder members who feature their beloved dog in their profile photos get 5% more matches, so think of them as adorable wingmen/women.  Would you feel more comfortable on a first date if your dog was there?

