Tinder Is Making Criminal Background Checks Available On Dating App
Tinder is taking a big step to help notice red flags about potential dates.
Users will now see a background check tool in the popular dating app’s Safety Center.
For a small fee, users can do background checks. These checks search public arrest records, convictions, and sex offender registries across the country.
Experts caution this isn’t necessarily a “catch-all” because research has shown that sexual crimes are often not reported to authorities.