      Weather Alert

Tinder Is Making Criminal Background Checks Available On Dating App

Mar 10, 2022 @ 2:00pm

Tinder is taking a big step to help notice red flags about potential dates.

Users will now see a background check tool in the popular dating app’s Safety Center.

For a small fee, users can do background checks. These checks search public arrest records, convictions, and sex offender registries across the country.

Experts caution this isn’t necessarily a “catch-all” because research has shown that sexual crimes are often not reported to authorities.

 

TAGS
background checks KFRX sk Tinder
Contests
Happy Birthday To Me!
2 months ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On