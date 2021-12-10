Toby The Dog Meets The Dodgers
Toby is the cutest Beagle ever and he is addicted to The Dodgers. Toby’s parents took to Tik Tok to show him watching the game and the video went viral. The Dodgers commented that they were going to send Toby a package, but he waited, and that package never showed up. He was so upset that his parents did another video and all the professional teams decided to join and help him out. Thankfully The Dodgers made up for it. Watch what happened.