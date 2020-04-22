Today is #WearBlueDay to support child abuse prevention
It’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month and today I’m wearing blue to support our local resource for child abuse and neglect, the Child Advocacy Center! The work they do is amazing, and even more vital now that school is not in session and many more cases are being unreported and some victims will be left with no escape. It’s heartbreaking, but visit smallvoices.org to learn more about how you can be an advocate and supporter of the tiniest victims, child abuse survivors 💙
(📷: Child Advocacy Center)