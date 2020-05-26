Tom Brady Ripped His Pants On Live TV While Golfing
Tom Brady ripped his pants during The Match: Champions For Charity golf tournament over the weekend, and the NFL superstar took to social media to laugh off the whole incident. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers player retweeted a photo of himself bending over to pick up the ball — and giving fans a look at the huge split in his pants. “Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess…” he wrote. He also noted he’d wear his Under Armour Golf pants next time and included the hashtag #LessonLearned. Brady wasn’t the only major sports celebrity to take the green. Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson also played a few rounds. The athletes paired off into teams with Woods and Manning facing off against Mickelson and Brady at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Woods and Manning ultimately ended up taking home the trophy. “What a job by Peyton,” Woods tweeted after the victory.