Tom Cruise is Filming Mission Impossible 8

Tom Cruise is shooting scenes for his upcoming film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.” Cruise helicoptered onto a U.S. aircraft carrier last weekend off the eastern coast of Italy. “Dead Reckoning Part Two” will be the eighth “Mission: Impossible” film for Cruise. The 60-year-old first played spy Ethan Hunt nearly 30 years ago in 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” Which Mission Impossible was the best?

Tom Cruise Shooting ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ on U.S. Aircraft Carrier Off Italian Coast https://t.co/TGQFzP59sP — Variety (@Variety) March 2, 2023