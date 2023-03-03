106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Tom Cruise is Filming Mission Impossible 8

March 3, 2023 9:04AM CST
Tom Cruise is shooting scenes for his upcoming film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.” Cruise helicoptered onto a U.S. aircraft carrier last weekend off the eastern coast of Italy. “Dead Reckoning Part Two” will be the eighth “Mission: Impossible” film for Cruise. The 60-year-old first played spy Ethan Hunt nearly 30 years ago in 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” Which Mission Impossible was the best?

