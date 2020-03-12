Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s kids give update and say their parents are not worried
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Producer Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" world premiere at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Universal Pictures )
We all know by now that Tom Hanks is down in Australia filming an Elvis movie and that both he AND wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19. His sons Colin and Chet have both spoken out saying they’ve been in contact with their parents, and they are feeling good and doing fine in isolation. AND they are positive they will recover fully. Read more HERE.
