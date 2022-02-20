Tom Holland Taking Break From Acting
HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 09: Actor Tom Holland looks on during a practice round ahead of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 9, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
After a few years of prolific and successful work, Tom Holland is going on an acting hiatus.
He said during a recent interview, “I am going back to shoot a TV show for Apple, which I’m really excited about. But I can confidently say that after I finish that TV show, I will be taking a break.”
He also said back in December, “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”
Maybe he has some dungeon crawling or multi-universal travel in mind?