Tongue Twister Gets This Dad
September 11, 2023 11:25AM CDT
Amanda Carluccio is known for videos that feature her dad, who has a thick New Jersey accent, say things that are quite difficult to understand. Then came the tongue twister that is way too hard to get out. Repeat after me, “A BOX OF MIXED BISCUITS IN A BISCUIT MIXER”. Were you able to do it??
**WARNING: LANGUAGE**
@amanda_carluccio Replying to @samsosa Here’s another one! 🤣😭 #saythatline #bloopers #biscuit #garycarluccio #thecarluccios #fyp ♬ original sound – Amanda Carluccio
More about: