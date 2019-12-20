Top 5 Pre-Christmas Christmas Songs
When you’re surrounded by Holiday music for a month, it’s tough to wrap your head around a specific set of songs to listen to. No worries, stay away from the malls, and the carolers. Enjoy some of the best pre-Christmas Christmas songs in the comfort of your home!
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
This was the song that was most enjoyable in Elementary, when everyone sang along and ad-libbed similes right after “had a little shiny nose”.
All I Want For Christmas Is You
#1 Song in the country right now, and I’m POSITIVE that you’ll have heard it 100 times before the season is over, but it’s at the top for a reason. Mariah KILLS it.
Last Christmas
Heartbreak last Christmas? This’ll help you get over it…long as you’ve got a Holiday lover ready.
Frosty The Snowman
I think about the story of Frosty sometimes…it’s pretty sad, but while it’s nice and cold this is a fun one to sing along to!
Jingle Bell Rock
I don’t know why, but people love this song. I can’t sing more than 7 words, but they’re the ones that count at the very beginning.