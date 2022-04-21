      Weather Alert

Trade Me Project Girl Gets Scammed

Apr 21, 2022 @ 4:28am

Demi Skipper, the girl who traded a bobby pin for a house, is doing it again but has a huge setback.  Demi made a trade of a new Apple watch for Apple headphones, but they ended up being fakes.  Watch the unfortunate events unfold in her 2-part series.  Thankfully it is NOT stopping her from trading though!

ORIGINAL VIDEO…

@trademeproject I got scammed – Part 1 #trademeproject #letsgetthishouse ♬ You – Petit Biscuit

UPDATE SCAM VIDEO…

@trademeproject Reply to @trademeproject What do you think I can get for these 🥺 #trademeproject #letsgetthishouse ♬ Similar Sensation (Instrumental) – BLVKSHP

TRADE #8…

@trademeproject I’m still SHOCKED by this trade 🤯🎉 #trademeproject #letsgetthishouse ♬ Just a Cloud Away – Pharrell Williams

TAGS
apple Bobby Pin Demi Skipper Headphones house Scam Scammer Trade Me Project
