Train Caboose Turned AirBnB In Iowa

Jan 10, 2022 @ 3:20pm

Do you love trains, but you have motion sickness? Maybe you enjoy staying at different Airbnb’s?  Well look no further than Decorah, Iowa where you can stay in a 1973 caboose. The town is less than 6 hours from The Capital City.  On board, you’ll find plenty of amenities, including cozy linens and towels, a refrigerator, microwave, a double burner hot plate and dishes for cooking. There’s even barware for mixing up a cocktail or two! The CR Station Train Caboose is approximately $124 per night and is available as soon as this month!

Book HERE.

