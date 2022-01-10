Train Caboose Turned AirBnB In Iowa
Do you love trains, but you have motion sickness? Maybe you enjoy staying at different Airbnb’s? Well look no further than Decorah, Iowa where you can stay in a 1973 caboose. The town is less than 6 hours from The Capital City. On board, you’ll find plenty of amenities, including cozy linens and towels, a refrigerator, microwave, a double burner hot plate and dishes for cooking. There’s even barware for mixing up a cocktail or two! The CR Station Train Caboose is approximately $124 per night and is available as soon as this month!
Book HERE.