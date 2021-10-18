Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Engaged!
It’s official – Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged.
The reality TV star posted photographs on Sunday of herself and the Blink-182 drummer hugging on a beach, amid a circle of roses, captioning the post “forever.”
Barked commented, “FOREVER” underneath the post.
According to TMZ, Barker popped the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.
Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, also posted a video of the couple on Twitter, captioned “KRAVIS FOREVER.”
The couple started dating earlier this year.