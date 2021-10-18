      Weather Alert

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Engaged!

Oct 18, 2021 @ 3:27pm

It’s official – Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged.

The reality TV star posted photographs on Sunday of herself and the Blink-182 drummer hugging on a beach, amid a circle of roses, captioning the post “forever.”

Barked commented, “FOREVER” underneath the post.

According to TMZ, Barker popped the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, also posted a video of the couple on Twitter, captioned “KRAVIS FOREVER.”

The couple started dating earlier this year.

TAGS
D-Wayne Kourtney Kardashian Marriage Travis Barker
Connect With Us Listen To Us On