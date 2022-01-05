Travis Barker Shares Rocky Drum Cover Of Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’
Travis Barker is making some noise online with his version of Adele’s massive hit song “Easy On Me”.
The blink-182 drummer posted his version on Instagram and within 12 hours it had over a million views.
Many of the comments included fans begging for a full-length video of his rocked-out Adele cover (he only posted a 30-second snippet).