Truck In Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru Goes Up In Flames
A firefighter extinguishing a vehicle fire along an Arizona road. Firefighter's face is not visible, no model release is necessary.
One customer was rescued in the Chk-fil-a drive-thru after his truck went up in flames. The Tulsa, OK store is still searching for the customer who rescued him. You can see the amazing rescue in this surveillance video posted by the management at that Chk-fil-a. If you know someone in Tulsa, you may want to send this to them!