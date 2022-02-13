Tupac’s Hologram Returning?
Remember back in 2012 (wow, a decade ago) when a hologram of the late great Tupac Shakur (2Pac) debuted at the 2012 Coachella Festival? Alongside Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre?
RUMOR IS: Pac’s hologram will RETURN TONIGHT for the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, & Mary J. Blige!
Again…this is just a rumor. But fans are excited about the prospect.
Sleuths have even done what they can to confirm the rumors a head of time, one questioner bombing Radio Host Sway about the hologram just to see his reaction: which was priceless—
We’ll have to wait to see at the game tonight. Maybe we’ll be getting a full hologram tour? I’d go.