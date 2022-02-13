      Weather Alert

Tupac’s Hologram Returning?

Feb 13, 2022 @ 2:59pm

Remember back in 2012 (wow, a decade ago) when a hologram of the late great Tupac Shakur (2Pac) debuted at the 2012 Coachella Festival? Alongside Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre?

RUMOR IS: Pac’s hologram will RETURN TONIGHT for the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, & Mary J. Blige!

Again…this is just a rumor. But fans are excited about the prospect.

Sleuths have even done what they can to confirm the rumors a head of time, one questioner bombing Radio Host Sway about the hologram just to see his reaction: which was priceless—

We’ll have to wait to see at the game tonight. Maybe we’ll be getting a full hologram tour? I’d go.

TAGS
2Pac Dr. Dre eminem Halftime show Kendrick Lamar Mary J Blige Snoop Dogg Super Bowl LVI Tupac Shakur
Contests
I love Money!
2 weeks ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
1 month ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On