Turn Charlie Puth On Like A ‘Light Switch’
Landing multiple songs at the top of the Billboard charts is no small feat, yet singer, songwriter, and producer Charlie Puth seems to do it with ease. From his record-shattering songs “See You Again,” “Attention,” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” to being a co-creator on The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s smash “Stay,” Charlie is a certified hitmaker.
Over the past year, Charlie Puth has pulled down the curtain on TikTok revealing who he is as a creator, person, and artist, all while amassing an impressive 15 million followers.
In this episode of the Spout Podcast, Charlie reveals the lessons learned from rejection, why believing in yourself is a superpower, the reason he’ll never make music the same way again, his social media ‘secret sauce,’ and more
