“Turning Red” Has Some People Upset
Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red hit Disney+ this weekend, and it’s an absolute charmer. It’s full of early 2000s nostalgia, it tells an emotional and relatable mother-daughter story, and the animation is beautiful and inventive.
But apparently there are some detractors out there who think the movie is “too mature” for young audiences…specifically, because it deals with puberty, sexuality, and menstruation. Buzzfeed did a list of other Disney movies that they deem worse than the content in “Turning Red”. What do YOU think??