Helen Hunt was on ‘Watch what happens Live’ recently and discussed how she tried to get ‘Twister 2’ greenlit. She wanted to have people of color as the new group of storm chasers, but the studio did not like that idea. Helen said, “I tried to get it made. With Daveed and Rafael and me writing it, and all black and brown storm chasers, and they wouldn’t do it. I was going to direct it. We could barely get a meeting, and this is in June 2020 when it was all about diversity. It would have been so cool.” Although ‘Twister 2’ is not happening, a Reboot of the classic movie ‘Twister’ is in the works. Would you want to see a sequel to the classic movie ‘Twister’? Do you like Helen Hunt’s idea for ‘Twister 2’?