Twitter is Working on an Edit Button
What many thought was an April Fool’s Day joke, Twitter is now confirming that an edit button is in development.
“We’ve been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year and plan to begin testing within Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months,” said Jay Sullivan of Twitter.
Twitter also shot down a rumor by adding, “no poll was consulted” when it came to the decision of the new feature. A reference to Elon Musk, the company’s largest outside stakeholder, and his poll asking users would they like an Edit feature.
It’s to be noted that Twitter does have an “Undo” button for subscribers that allows them to cancel a tweet before sending it.