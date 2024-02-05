Two Strangers Become Family
February 5, 2024 10:32AM CST
One cup of hot tea turned these two strangers into family. Meet “Unc” Alonzo and his “Niece” Nai (aka Guardian Angel). The request for that tea turned into an overnight internet sensation and it has changed both of their lives FOREVER! Watch the INCREDIBLE exchange below and follow their journey HERE.
ORIGINAL VIDEO
@hustlananiPlease help me help him !♬ original sound – Nai
UPDATE VIDEO…
@hustlananiI know you’ve all been waiting on his reaction. I just made it home. Please enjoy it. Thank you everyone for coming together. This would not have been possible without the endless support. This is just the beginning of something great. I’m enternally grateful. God did that !!!
More about: