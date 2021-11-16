Tyler, the Creator, Måneskin, ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton Join American Music Awards Lineup
Additional performers have been added to Sunday’s American Music Awards.
In addition to Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, the stage will also have Tyler, the Creator, “Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, and Italian rock band Måneskin.
This year’s show will be hosted by Cardi B and features a new category, the “AMA Song of the Soul Moment” which will honor artists who invoke change and enable progress.
19-year-old German singer/songwriter Zoe Wees will perform her song, “Girls Like Us” which tackles mental health.
The American Music Awards airs on Sunday, November 21st on ABC.