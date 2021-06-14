      Weather Alert

Tyrese getting a Fast & Furious Spinoff

Jun 14, 2021 @ 2:54pm

If you just can’t get enough of Tyrese Gibson’s character, Roman Pearce, from the Fast & Furious franchise, stay tuned because you might see more of him soon.  According to a source close to the F&F franchise, Gibson is being set up for his own spinoff.  Roman Pearce first appeared in “Fast and Furious 2” and was the childhood friend of Brian O’Conner, played by the late Paul Walker. Gibson’s character was absent from the franchise until he reprised his role in “Fast and Furious 5”. What do you think Gibson’s spinoff would focus on?

 

