UFC’s Kamaru Usman takes on HOT ONE’S Wing Challenge

Kamaru Usman is one of the best pound-for-pound UFC Welterweight Champions. Now the “Nigerian Nightmare” is taking on the most intense wing challenges ever. Check out Usman Vs Hot Ones.
🚨 NEW #HotOnes ALERT 🚨@usman84kg is a dominant and reigning Welterweight Champion who has defended that title on four straight occasions. How will he do against the Wings of Death?
WATCH NOW 👉 https://t.co/f7YovhA6VC
Presented by @Chime pic.twitter.com/sqe6Kl8TcC
— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) June 3, 2021
🚨 NEW #HotOnes ALERT 🚨@usman84kg is a dominant and reigning Welterweight Champion who has defended that title on four straight occasions. How will he do against the Wings of Death?
WATCH NOW 👉 https://t.co/f7YovhA6VC
Presented by @Chime pic.twitter.com/sqe6Kl8TcC
— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) June 3, 2021