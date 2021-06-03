      Weather Alert

UFC’s Kamaru Usman takes on HOT ONE’S Wing Challenge

Jun 3, 2021 @ 3:37pm

Kamaru Usman is one of the best pound-for-pound UFC Welterweight Champions.  Now the “Nigerian Nightmare” is taking on the most intense wing challenges ever.  Check out Usman Vs Hot Ones.

TAGS
First we feast hot ones Kamaru Usman Sean Evans wings
