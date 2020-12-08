UH OH: 7 and 12 Year-old Steal Mom’s Car
These kids are in BIG trouble! A 12-year-old boy and his younger 7-year-old cousin have been picked up by police after they drove for 5 hours in Mom’s Range Rover. The kids stole the vehicle at about 9 a.m. Monday when the boy’s mom was taking a shower! He and his 7-year-old cousin then spent the next five hours driving, almost making it to the New Jersey/Delaware border before they were apprehended just before 2 p.m., authorities say. The vehicle’s EZ Pass helped Police were able to track the little car thieves. This pass is automatically read when the vehicle passes through a toll booth. It’s unclear whether police plan on filing charges in connection with the incident.