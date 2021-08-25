      Weather Alert

Uh-Oh: Joey Chestnut Has Lost 1.3 Years Of His Life Because of Hot Dogs

Aug 25, 2021 @ 5:34pm

You might have heard about the new study that says eating a hot dog can take 36 minutes off your life. Well, what would that mean for America’s most famous hot dog eater?

If the study’s claims are true, then Joey Chestnut – winner of 14 of the last 15 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests – has already trimmed 1.3 years off his lifespan.

Chestnut has devoured an estimated 19,200 dogs since his championship run began – roughly 1,200 per year. Not to mention all the other competitive eating records he holds, such as Twinkies, pierogis, shrimp cocktail, and ramen noodles.

He doesn’t seem too bothered, though.

 

TAGS
Hot Dogs Joey Chestnut Life Expectancy
Connect With Us Listen To Us On