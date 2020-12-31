Uh Oh! Wisconsin Football Player Shatters Trophy

You HAVE to watch this.
As a Husker fan, seeing this happen to Wisconsin made my day that much better.
Moments after Wisconsin defeated Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Wisconsin Badgers Quarterback Graham Mertz danced a little too hard with the trophy and shattered it.
One more look at it. Graham Mertz the moves, and finding a way to bring Mayo to a trophy 😂 (@stephanbracey2 IG) pic.twitter.com/9mQtrsRmIm
— George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020
One more look at it. Graham Mertz the moves, and finding a way to bring Mayo to a trophy 😂 (@stephanbracey2 IG) pic.twitter.com/9mQtrsRmIm
— George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020