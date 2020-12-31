      Weather Alert

Uh Oh! Wisconsin Football Player Shatters Trophy

Dec 31, 2020 @ 12:45pm

You HAVE to watch this.

As a Husker fan, seeing this happen to Wisconsin made my day that much better.

Moments after Wisconsin defeated Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Wisconsin Badgers Quarterback Graham Mertz danced a little too hard with the trophy and shattered it.

 

