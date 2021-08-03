‘Ultimate Slip N Slide’ Won’t Air This Summer

The much-anticipated summertime game shows Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide will not air this summer after that diarrhea outbreak forced a shutdown.
After canceling the pause of the program, NBC confirmed that they’re still passionate about continuing on with the series at a safe location. A location that they haven’t found just yet.
The series is still scheduled to be hosted by Ron Funches and Bobby Moynihan, who weren’t affected by the parasitic infection, are still set to serve as hosts.
The show went dark on June 2 and was supposed to start on August 8.