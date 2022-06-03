Ulvade Tragedy Impacts Others To Step Up
Nearly one week after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, victims killed in the massacre are being laid to rest. Two funeral homes in Uvalde — Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home and Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary — said on social media they will not be charging families of victims for funeral services. Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries, based in Edna, Texas, donated custom painted caskets.
Ganem says he met with family members of the victims to curate customized designs and themes for each casket, ranging from softball to TikTok to Spider-Man. He says he’s since made caskets for victims of the Sutherland Springs and Las Vegas mass shootings, for murdered US Army soldier Vanessa Guillén and singers Christina Grimmie and Percy Sledge.