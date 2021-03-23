Understanding Justin Biebers Tattoo’s
Justin Bieber has over 60 tattoos on his body and recently shared some of his favorites and what they mean to him. Bieber said that his tats represent his evolution as an artist, a person, and his love for music. The artist has the word “Purpose”, which is the title of his fourth album and on his neck, he has the treble clef. A bigger tattoo that’s seen on his right side on his chest is an image of a bear that he got in New Zealand. He said, “As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important”. A lion tattoo is on the opposite side of the bear that he got to represent “Being bold, courageous, strong!”