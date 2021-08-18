United Airlines To Flight Crews: ENOUGH With The Duct Tape!
United Airlines has sent a memo to its flight crew members: enough with the duct tape.
After a handful of recent incidents that saw unruly passengers duct-taped to their seats, United told employees to use different tactics – including de-escalation or other in-flight safety tools.
The memo said “alternative measures such as tape should never be used”.
Last month, a man was taped to his seat aboard a Frontier Airlines flight after groping and fighting multiple flight attendants.